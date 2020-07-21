Included in the St. Louis Park police reports July 5-11 were the following incidents:
July 5 - Fire in a recycling bin was reported on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Damage to a screen and window was reported on the 7700 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A group of intoxicated bar patrons punching each other was reported on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- An individual seeking to gain access to a garage was reported on the 7600 block of North Street.
- A caller believed people in a parking lot on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard had a gun, but police deemed the complaint unfounded.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Florida Avenue.
- Theft of two bikes was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- A fight related to basketball was reported at West 28th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Threats related to an argument over fireworks were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
July 6 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 4100 block of Salem Avenue.
July 7 - A 9mm round was reported as found on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Terroristic threats were reported on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle, which sustained a broken window, on the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.
- A purse was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3100 block of Salem Avenue.
- A backpack was reported stolen on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A group physically fighting in the Dakota Park dog park parking lot was reported on the 2600 block of Dakota Avenue.
- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
July 8 - Two bikes were reported stolen during a burglary of a garage on the 4200 block of Brookside Avenue.
- Threats from a client were reported on the 8800 block of Highway 7.
- A speeder traveling 115 mph reportedly fled from police on Interstate 394.
July 9 - A bicycle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A male upset over a parking spot reportedly took the reporting party’s phone and threw it on the ground on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Bicycle theft was reported on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Wallet theft was reported on the 3600 block of Highway 100.
- A bicyclist reportedly karate-chopped a side mirror on a new truck at Wooddale Avenue and Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Bicycle theft was reported on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
July 10 - Alleged domestic assault was reported on the 2500 block of Highway 100.
- A pickup and trailer were reported stolen from a driveway on the 4200 block of Ottawa Avenue. The vehicle was reportedly used in a hit-and-run incident in Eagan after the theft.
- A call purportedly from a Hennepin County drug task force officer was determined to be fraudulent. The block number listed for the report corresponds with the location of the St. Louis Park Police Station.
- Three tents were reported stolen from a basement storage unit on the 3100 block of Raleigh Avenue.
- Theft from a shed was reported on the 3200 block of Jersey Avenue.
- A Nice Ride bike was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- A laptop was reported stolen from a restaurant on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
July 11 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.
- A bike was reported stolen on the 5600 block of West 35th Street.
