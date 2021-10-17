Included in the department’s reports Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 were these incidents:
Sept. 26 - Street racers on the 3000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Found 12-gauge shotgun shells on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Guitars stolen on the 1600 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
Sept. 27 - Male attempting to break in on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Assault on the 8000 block of West 34th Street.
- Theft of three cell phones from tree service vehicles on the 2900 block of France Avenue South.
- A juvenile pushed another juvenile on a scooter into a vehicle, leaving a dent and scrape on West 31st Street.
- Theft of work tablet from a vehicle on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.
- Theft of a loaded gun from an unlocked vehicle on Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Theft of iPhone on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Dog bite on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
Sept. 28 - Driving while intoxicated, assault and theft from vehicle on West 27th Street.
- Theft of tools from maintenance room on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- iPad stolen from vehicle on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
- Sale of suspected fake gold on the 4800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Wallet theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Sept. 29 - Male pushed employee while female stole cigarettes on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Firearm recovered inside a stolen vehicle on the 7200 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Ford Road.
Sept. 30 - Wallet and phone taken from shopping cart on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Firearm stolen from an auto on the 2300 block of France Avenue South.
- Assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Purse theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Damage to a vehicle on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Wallet stolen with fraudulent credit card transactions on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue.
- Vandalism to a vehicle on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
Oct. 1 - Car prowler caught on door bell cam on the 2500 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Graffiti on water tower and pump house on the 2900 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Assault of an Uber driver by a rider on the 5400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Staff reported an assault on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Assault in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
Oct. 2 - Reporting party claimed he was punched in the face by a bouncer on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
