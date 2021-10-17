Included in the department’s reports Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 were these incidents:

Sept. 26 - Street racers on the 3000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Found 12-gauge shotgun shells on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Guitars stolen on the 1600 block of Ottawa Avenue South.

Sept. 27 - Male attempting to break in on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Assault on the 8000 block of West 34th Street.

- Theft of three cell phones from tree service vehicles on the 2900 block of France Avenue South.

- A juvenile pushed another juvenile on a scooter into a vehicle, leaving a dent and scrape on West 31st Street.

- Theft of work tablet from a vehicle on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.

- Theft of a loaded gun from an unlocked vehicle on Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Theft of iPhone on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Dog bite on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

Sept. 28 - Driving while intoxicated, assault and theft from vehicle on West 27th Street.

- Theft of tools from maintenance room on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- iPad stolen from vehicle on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Yosemite Avenue South.

- Sale of suspected fake gold on the 4800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Wallet theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Sept. 29 - Male pushed employee while female stole cigarettes on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Firearm recovered inside a stolen vehicle on the 7200 block of Highway 7.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Ford Road.

Sept. 30 - Wallet and phone taken from shopping cart on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Firearm stolen from an auto on the 2300 block of France Avenue South.

- Assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Purse theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Damage to a vehicle on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Wallet stolen with fraudulent credit card transactions on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue.

- Vandalism to a vehicle on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

Oct. 1 - Car prowler caught on door bell cam on the 2500 block of Monterey Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Monterey Avenue South.

- Graffiti on water tower and pump house on the 2900 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Assault of an Uber driver by a rider on the 5400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Staff reported an assault on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Assault in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

Oct. 2 - Reporting party claimed he was punched in the face by a bouncer on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

