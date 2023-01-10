Included in the department’s reports Dec. 25 to 31 were these incidents:
Dec. 25 - Felony fleeing from an attempted traffic stop on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Damage to a vehicle and attempted theft on the 7500 block of West Lake Street.
- Disturbance, with a complaint regarding a group home owner on the 2800 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Court charging document issued following a domestic situation on the 2800 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
Dec. 26 - Weapons call with an arrest on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Caller reported an argument and gun shot on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway. A second incident also reported a weapon violation or shots heard on the block.
Dec. 27 - Damage to property and theft from laundry machines on the 8000 block of West 28th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Small fire involving a garbage truck on the 4200 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Predatory offender failing to register or verify address on the 3300 block of Aquila Lane South.
- Predatory offender failing to register or verify address on the 3200 block of Aquila Lane South.
- Felony shoplifting involving fragrances on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 28 - Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Threats made at group home on the 7700 block of West 13 1/2 Street.
- Theft of family jewelry on the 2700 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Vehicle window smashed out and steering wheel damaged on the 5700 block of West Lake Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Domestic situation with evidence of a physical assault on the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.
- Threats on the 3900 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Theft of a Kia on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Predatory offender failing to register or verify address on the 8100 block of Virginia Circle North.
- Predatory offender failing to register or verify address on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South.
Dec. 29 - Fraud suspect fled at a high rate of speed on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of a propane tank on the 2800 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft from a catering van on the 8000 block of Highway 7.
- Past action assault reported at Methodist Hospital, on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Charging document issued relating to a domestic situation on the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue South.
- Threats on the 6600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Dec. 30 - Catalytic converter theft on the 8000 block of West 28th Street.
- Stolen packages on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4800 block of Vallacher Avenue.
- Theft with a stolen vehicle on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Shoplifting with subsequent arrests on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 31 - Vehicle theft on the 9400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Woman at a group home “began destroying the house” at a group home on the 4100 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Assault on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
