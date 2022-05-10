Included in the department’s reports April 24-30 were these incidents:

April 24 - Catalytic converter thefts on the 4600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Huntington Avenue South.

- Assault on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.

- Theft from a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of credit card on the 8100 block of Highway 7.

April 25 - Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.

- Threats during a basketball game on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 26 - Theft of business credit cards on the 5400 block of Gamble Drive.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.

- Assault on the 2900 block of Hillsboro Avenue South.

- Fight on the 3600 block of Aquila Avenue South.

- Damage to property car window on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Assist to Plymouth Police Department on a traffic stop on Ford Lane, with a gun and drugs recovered.

April 27 - Shots heard on Texas Avenue North.

- Vehicle window broken and checkbook stolen on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Patient struck another resident in the head with a phone on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South. Patient transported from facility by HCMC.

- Shoplifter detained by loss prevention on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Individual drilled a hole into the gas tank of a truck and stole gas on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.

April 28 - Vehicle wheel stolen while in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Vehicle window smashed on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Detached garage window smashed out on the 2600 block of Toledo Avenue South.

April 29 - Confirmed shooting with no known injuries on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- Assault of a juvenile by another juvenile during after-school programming on the 8500 block of West 31st Street.

- Stolen vehicle part on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.

- Vandalism on the 1600 block of Texas Avenue South, the second suspicious incident at a church in two weeks.

April 30 - Driver with a warrant for assault fled a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit on Highway 7 that was terminated.

- Rock thrown through rear vehicle window on the 3100 block of Dakota Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.

