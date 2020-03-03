Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Feb. 16-22 were these incidents:
Feb. 16 - Burglary of an occupied dwelling was reported on the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue.
Feb. 17 - A saxophone was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1800 block of Hampshire Avenue.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Franklin Avenue.
- Burglary of a residence was reported on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Assault reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
Feb. 18 - A burning propane tank was reported on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
- Harassing communications involving middle and high school students were reported on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue.
- St. Louis Park police assisted Edina police with a felony stop at Wayzata Boulevard and Park Place Boulevard.
- Shoplifting with the use of burglary tools was reported on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- A vehicle window was reported as broken on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 19 - St. Louis Park police assisted another agency on the 6700 block of Walker Street. FBI Public Affairs Officer Kevin Smith confirmed the FBI was “involved in a court authorized law enforcement activity” at Midwest Publishing but declined further comment.
- Threats were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Packages were reported stolen from an apartment building on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Assault against emergency room staff was reported at Methodist Hospital.
- A phone was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Texas Avenue.
- Fraud involving $2,600 in gift cards was reported on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
Feb. 20 - A watch and backpack were reported stolen from two vehicles on the 4300 block of West 36th Street.
- Tools were reported stolen on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle with a window that had been smashed on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 21 - A jacket and keys were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.
- A laptop was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Employee theft estimated at more than $600 was reported on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- A death that may have been an overdose was reported on the 1600 block of Alabama Avenue.
- A purse was reported stolen on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.
Feb. 22 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Toledo Avenue.
- A wallet was reported stolen in a locker room on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- A cell phone was reported stolen on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- A phone was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a purse on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- A window of a vehicle was reported broken on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- A window of a vehicle was reported broken and an air mattress stolen on the 3700 block of Grand Way.
