Included in the department’s reports Nov. 7-13 were these incidents:
Nov. 7 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Burglary with rock thrown front door on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Garage burglary on the 1600 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 8 - Window shot out on apartment building under construction on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Trailer stolen from parking lot on the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.
- Burglary and theft of safe on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Truck and trailer stolen on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Burglary of unoccupied house on the 2500 block of Quebec Avenue South.
Nov. 9 - Theft of excavator from construction site on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.
Nov. 10 - Gun stolen from vehicle on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Vehicle theft on the 6000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.
Nov. 11 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, with a handgun found.
- Predatory offender who failed to register or verify address on the 8500 block of West 28th Street.
- Storage locker burglary on the 3200 block of France Avenue South.
Nov. 12 - Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South and the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.
- A man in a black Jeep reportedly pointed a pistol at three juveniles on 41st Street West.
Nov. 13 - Shots heard on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Taser deployment with intoxicated driver in possession of a handgun and knife on Highway 100 South.
- Burglary on the 3500 block of Utah Avenue South.
- Apartment fire on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Burglary at city-owned building on the 6200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A stolen vehicle was abandoned and rolled into a building on the 3100 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Burglary in progress on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
