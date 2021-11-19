Included in the department’s reports Nov. 7-13 were these incidents:

Nov. 7 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Burglary with rock thrown front door on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Garage burglary on the 1600 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

Nov. 8 - Window shot out on apartment building under construction on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Trailer stolen from parking lot on the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.

- Burglary and theft of safe on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Truck and trailer stolen on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Burglary of unoccupied house on the 2500 block of Quebec Avenue South.

Nov. 9 - Theft of excavator from construction site on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.

Nov. 10 - Gun stolen from vehicle on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Vehicle theft on the 6000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Burglary on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.

Nov. 11 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, with a handgun found.

- Predatory offender who failed to register or verify address on the 8500 block of West 28th Street.

- Storage locker burglary on the 3200 block of France Avenue South.

Nov. 12 - Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South and the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.

- A man in a black Jeep reportedly pointed a pistol at three juveniles on 41st Street West.

Nov. 13 - Shots heard on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Taser deployment with intoxicated driver in possession of a handgun and knife on Highway 100 South.

- Burglary on the 3500 block of Utah Avenue South.

- Apartment fire on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Burglary at city-owned building on the 6200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- A stolen vehicle was abandoned and rolled into a building on the 3100 block of Ottawa Avenue South.

- Burglary in progress on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments