Included in the department’s reports Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 were these incidents:
Jan. 31 - Theft of a firearm on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle fire on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle in a detached garage on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 1 - Robbery in a parking lot on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Garage burglary on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road South.
- Damage to vehicle in an underground garage on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Fire in a multifamily residential building on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South and the 5000 block of West 36th Street.
- Counterfeit currency and theft of a television on the 5600 block of West 35th Street.
Feb. 2 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Dog bite on the 3100 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Weapon violation on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
Feb. 4 - Theft of an iPod Touch from vehicle on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Feb. 5 - Tools stolen from work vehicle on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle fire on West Lake Street.
Feb. 6 - Running vehicle stolen from garage on the 3100 block of Natchez Avenue South.
- Vehicle that had been left running stolen on the 7900 block of Highway 7.
