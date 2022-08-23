Included in the department’s reports Aug. 7-13 were these incidents:
Aug. 7 - Burglary and domestic assault on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street, with police arresting a male in the incident.
- Vehicle stolen from driveway on the 3500 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Princeton Avenue South.
- Burglary of a shed on the 5800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 7600 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of an electric bicycle on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
Aug. 8 - Damage to a garage door on the 7600 block of West 27th Street.
- Damage to a vehicle window and door scratch on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.
- Theft of keys from a vehicle on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft of items from a vehicle in a garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Threats of violence on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Attempted catalytic converter theft and damage to a vehicle on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
Aug. 9 -Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3200 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 7300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary involving bike theft from a garage on the 2700 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft from a parking garage on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue South.
- Burglary attempt and damage to property on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
- Cash stolen from an employee backpack on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on Walker Street.
- Motorcycle theft on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Arrest for driving while intoxicated on Highway 7 with a child in the vehicle.
Aug. 10 - Felony shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7, with a formal criminal complaint issued in court.
- Wallets stolen with attempted fraud at a liquor store on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Two loud booms heard in the area of the 4300 block of West 28th Street.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4200 block of Cedar Street.
Aug. 11 - Domestic assault on the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle fled while officers attempted a traffic stop at Park Center Boulevard and Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Trailer stolen from a parking lot on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Arrest for a felony warrant and other assault charges on the 4300 block of West 28th Street.
- Theft of a trailer on the 3100 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft from eastern parking ramp at Excelsior & Grand, on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Theft of a lock box on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Dog bite on the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Threats of violence on the 8000 block of West 28th Street.
Aug. 12 - Assault involving a disturbance with a patient at Methodist Hospital, on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Bicycle theft from a bicycle shop on the 8000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Felony check forgery with an arrest on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Domestic assault with strangulation on the 6900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Aug. 13 - Identity theft involving forgery of signature on mortgage documents on the 3000 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 1800 block of Nevada Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.