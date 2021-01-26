Included in the department’s reports Jan. 10-16 were these incidents:
Jan. 10 - Attempted burglary on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.
Jan. 11 - Dog bite on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
Jan. 12 - Stolen plow pump from truck on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 8100 block of Highway 7.
- Threats on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
Jan. 13 - Catalytic converter stolen from bus on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Catalytic converters stolen on the 3800 block of Inglewood Avenue South and the 2500 block of Joppa Avenue South.
Jan. 14 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Threats on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Threats on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Jan. 15 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Suspected burglary of an unoccupied residence on the 7400 block of North Street.
Jan. 16 - Threats via social media on the 1600 block of Utah Drive.
- Threats on the 9400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
