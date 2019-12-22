Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Dec. 8-14 were these incidents:

Dec. 8 - A domestic assault in which money was reported stolen was reported on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Felony domestic assault reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue led to a charge.

- Threats were reported on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Dec. 9 - Property was reported stolen from a detached garage on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.

- A wallet was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Identity theft involving catering vans was reported on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Theft by swindle of $700 was reported on the 1600 block of Utah Drive.

- A house fire was reported on the 3200 block of Edgewood Avenue. Authorities said the fire may have involved an electrical issue.

Dec. 10 - A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle on the 2600 block of Xylon Avenue.

- Authorities forced entry to a house for a welfare check as a result of a fire on the 3300 block of Texas Avenue.

Dec. 11 - First-degree aggravated robbery involving a stolen vehicle was reported on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.

- A possible overdose was reported on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue.

- Employee theft was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- A window was reported damaged on the 1600 block of Blackstone Avenue.

- A manager was reportedly punched in the face and a fry scooper thrown at an employee on the 6300 block of West Lake Street, which is the location of a McDonald’s.

- Employee theft was reported on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- A cell phone was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- A weapons complaint was reported on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Dec. 12 - An iPhone was reported stolen from a bathroom on the 7000 block of West Lake Street.

- Wallet theft was reported on the 4400 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

Dec. 14 - A dog bite was reported on the 3400 block of Glenhurst Avenue.

- Items valued at $9,000 were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in an underground garage on the 4000 block of County Road 25.

- A vehicle was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 4000 block of County Road 25.

