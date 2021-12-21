Included in the department’s reports Dec. 5-11 were these incidents:
Dec. 5 - Alleged assault with a knife and bat on the 3500 block of Huntington Avenue South. Police arrested a suspect, but the suspect was not charged.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2500 block of Kipling Avenue South.
Dec. 6 - Recovered stolen vehicle, with police making a warrant-related arrest and reporting narcotics found on the 3000 block of Ewing Avenue South.
- Vehicle hit a building on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threats and second-degree assault with a knife on the 1400 block of Louisiana Avenue South, with a charging document issued.
- Simple robbery on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Burglary in progress with a male inside an apartment on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
Dec. 7 - Fight on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Elderly female scammed out of $2,500 in gift cards on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.
Dec. 8 - Vandalism in which a woman reportedly smashed a victim’s vehicle window on the 1100 block of Ford Road.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Wallet stolen out of vehicle on the 3200 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Burglary of a home on the 3600 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Browndale Avenue South.
- Sixteen incidents relating to the theft of phones on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on Highway 100 South.
Dec. 9 - Garage burglary on the 3900 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2000 block of Utah Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Aggravated robbery in which a victim was assaulted and a wristwatch stolen on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Simple robbery on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Assault report on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Dec. 10 - Theft of propane tanks on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Purse stolen from automobile on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Recovered stolen vehicle missing three of four tires on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Wallet theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
Dec. 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- House fire on the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue.
