Included in the department’s reports July 11-17 were these incidents:
July 11 - A fight police described as “massive” between two groups on the 5800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 12 - Vehicle theft from the street on the 6000 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of tools from a utility room on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.
- Catalytic converter theft from an automotive shop on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.
- Burglary on the 3300 block of Wyoming Avenue South.
- Theft of a motorcycle on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Arrest of male on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a traffic offense on the 9800 block of West 16th Street.
July 13 - Police responded to a report of an “of control intoxicated person” on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Broken door but no entry made on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle stolen via fraudulent means on the 2300 block of Highway 100 South.
- Rental vehicle theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 14 - Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Air pods stolen from an unlocked car on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Burglary and theft of a purse on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
July 15 - Fleeing on foot after a domestic incident on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle window broken on the 2600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Fire along Interstate 394.
- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
July 16 - Burglary on the 4200 block of West 25th Street.
- Purse theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Theft of a package containing a cell phone on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Alleged burglary on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Police deployed a Taser after a man with a knife charged at officers as they responded to a domestic situation on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
July 17 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Bicyclist hit by a vehicle on Gamble Drive.
