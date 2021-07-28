Included in the department’s reports July 11-17 were these incidents:

July 11 - A fight police described as “massive” between two groups on the 5800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 12 - Vehicle theft from the street on the 6000 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of tools from a utility room on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.

- Catalytic converter theft from an automotive shop on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.

- Burglary on the 3300 block of Wyoming Avenue South.

- Theft of a motorcycle on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- Arrest of male on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a traffic offense on the 9800 block of West 16th Street.

July 13 - Police responded to a report of an “of control intoxicated person” on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

- Broken door but no entry made on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Vehicle stolen via fraudulent means on the 2300 block of Highway 100 South.

- Rental vehicle theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 14 - Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Air pods stolen from an unlocked car on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- Burglary and theft of a purse on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.

July 15 - Fleeing on foot after a domestic incident on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Vehicle window broken on the 2600 block of Lynn Avenue South.

- Fire along Interstate 394.

- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

July 16 - Burglary on the 4200 block of West 25th Street.

- Purse theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Theft of a package containing a cell phone on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Alleged burglary on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Police deployed a Taser after a man with a knife charged at officers as they responded to a domestic situation on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.

July 17 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

- Bicyclist hit by a vehicle on Gamble Drive.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments