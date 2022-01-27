Included in the department’s reports Jan. 9-15 were these incidents:
Jan. 9 - Shoplifting suspect left in a stolen vehicle on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Stolen vehicle recovered with a dog inside on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft of a firearm and a computer from a home during a party on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vandalism to windows on a vehicle spray-painted with black paint on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
Jan. 10 - Purse stolen while shopping on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Purse stolen during a robbery on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.
- Robbery and vehicle theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- 9 mm pistol stolen from inside unlocked vehicle on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Broken window and theft of items on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Jan. 11 - Theft of two vacuums on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Fraud and fleeing in a motor vehicle on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 394.
Jan. 12 - Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue South.
- Indecent exposure involving a shoplifter on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Carjacking on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Jan. 13 - Police took an assault report on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital, regarding the victim of a gunshot wound from an incident alleged to have occurred in Minneapolis.
- Assault with a bat, resulting in broken ribs and bruises, on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Jan. 14 - Attempted burglary on the 2200 block of Hill Lane South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of Walker Street and the 5900 block of West Lake Street.
- Burglary in progress on the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Stolen vehicle fled on I-394.
- Theft of money on the 3600 block of Independence Avenue South.
- Altercation at store on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- St. Louis Park police and Plymouth police pursued a vehicle fleeing an attempted traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue South.
Jan. 15 - Firearms retrieved from a vehicle following a reported disturbance on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Woman robbed of purse on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.
- Single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road, the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Robbery involving a stolen vehicle on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
