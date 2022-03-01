Included in the department’s reports Feb. 13-19 were these incidents:
Feb. 13 - Vehicle theft on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle fleeing a traffic stop on Highway 7.
Feb. 14 - A fight and chase involving a knife on the 2900 block of France Avenue South.
- Vehicle doing donuts with potential firearm in play on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Felony theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7 with suspects linked to several other cases.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
Feb. 15 - Burglary of an auto store on the 6500 block of Cambridge Street with two vehicles stolen. Both vehicles were later recovered in Minneapolis.
- Assault involving an incident with a client and customer on the 7400 block of West Franklin Avenue.
- Fight on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft of a wallet from a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Assault between two residents on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
Feb. 16 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Gun found in returned rental vehicle on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle egged on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
- Arrest relating to domestic assault between roommates on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Second-degree assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
Feb. 17 - Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Burglary on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle fire on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
Feb. 18 - Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Vehicle theft on the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.
Feb. 19 - Shots fired from apartment building on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive. Police said an investigation is active and that no further information is available.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South and the 2900 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2600 block of Salem Avenue South. Police said a caller reported the sound of shots heard but that no case report on the incident is available.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.