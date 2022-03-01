Included in the department’s reports Feb. 13-19 were these incidents:

Feb. 13 - Vehicle theft on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vehicle fleeing a traffic stop on Highway 7.

Feb. 14 - A fight and chase involving a knife on the 2900 block of France Avenue South.

- Vehicle doing donuts with potential firearm in play on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Felony theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7 with suspects linked to several other cases.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

Feb. 15 - Burglary of an auto store on the 6500 block of Cambridge Street with two vehicles stolen. Both vehicles were later recovered in Minneapolis.

- Assault involving an incident with a client and customer on the 7400 block of West Franklin Avenue.

- Fight on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Theft of a wallet from a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Assault between two residents on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

Feb. 16 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- Gun found in returned rental vehicle on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vehicle egged on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.

- Arrest relating to domestic assault between roommates on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.

- Second-degree assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

Feb. 17 - Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Burglary on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle fire on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

Feb. 18 - Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Vehicle theft on the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.

Feb. 19 - Shots fired from apartment building on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive. Police said an investigation is active and that no further information is available.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South and the 2900 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2600 block of Salem Avenue South. Police said a caller reported the sound of shots heard but that no case report on the incident is available.

