Included in the department reports Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 were these incidents:

Jan. 26 - Police made an arrest relating to domestic assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- A garage fire was reported on the 8400 block of West 35th Street. Authorities believed the fire was related to cigarettes or a marijuana blunt on a couch.

Jan. 27 - Tools were reported stolen from a work truck on the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue.

- Tire rims were reported stolen on the 5600 block of West 35th Street.

- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A wallet was reported stolen from a shopping cart on the 8300 block of Highway 7. Credit cards were used at various retailers.

- Threats were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

Jan. 28 - A vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

- Burglary was reported on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway. Damage relating to three garage doors was reported.

- Harassing communications and threats were reported on the 400 block of Ford Road.

- A cell phone was reported stolen at St. Louis Park High School.

- A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A vehicle’s window was reported smashed and items were reported stolen on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue.

- A security guard at Methodist Hospital was punched in the face. A citation was issued.

Jan. 29 - Burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive. Damage to laundry machines and theft were reported.

- A cell phone was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Highway 100.

Jan. 30 - Threats via text were reported on the 7500 block of West 27th Street.

- Wallet theft was reported on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Tools were reported stolen during a burglary on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Aggravated robbery was reported at West 29th Street and Alabama Avenue.

- Two males reportedly carried a purse from a vehicle after breaking the window on the 5900 block of West Lake Street.

Jan. 31 - An ATM was destroyed on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A vehicle window was reported as broken and a purse stolen on the 3500 block of Highway 100.

Feb. 1 - Police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of burglary following an alarm at 1:50 a.m. at St. Louis Park High School.

