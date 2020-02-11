Included in the department reports Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 were these incidents:
Jan. 26 - Police made an arrest relating to domestic assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- A garage fire was reported on the 8400 block of West 35th Street. Authorities believed the fire was related to cigarettes or a marijuana blunt on a couch.
Jan. 27 - Tools were reported stolen from a work truck on the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue.
- Tire rims were reported stolen on the 5600 block of West 35th Street.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a shopping cart on the 8300 block of Highway 7. Credit cards were used at various retailers.
- Threats were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
Jan. 28 - A vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Burglary was reported on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway. Damage relating to three garage doors was reported.
- Harassing communications and threats were reported on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- A cell phone was reported stolen at St. Louis Park High School.
- A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A vehicle’s window was reported smashed and items were reported stolen on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue.
- A security guard at Methodist Hospital was punched in the face. A citation was issued.
Jan. 29 - Burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive. Damage to laundry machines and theft were reported.
- A cell phone was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Highway 100.
Jan. 30 - Threats via text were reported on the 7500 block of West 27th Street.
- Wallet theft was reported on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Tools were reported stolen during a burglary on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Aggravated robbery was reported at West 29th Street and Alabama Avenue.
- Two males reportedly carried a purse from a vehicle after breaking the window on the 5900 block of West Lake Street.
Jan. 31 - An ATM was destroyed on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A vehicle window was reported as broken and a purse stolen on the 3500 block of Highway 100.
Feb. 1 - Police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of burglary following an alarm at 1:50 a.m. at St. Louis Park High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.