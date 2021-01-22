Included in the department’s reports Jan. 3-9 were these incidents:
Jan. 3 - St. Louis Park police located a stolen vehicle on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court that had been reported taken during a carjacking in Brooklyn Park.
- Forced entry and damage to a unit on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 4000 block of West 36th Street.
Jan. 4 - Burglary and vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 3400 block of Aquila Lane South.
- Broken-out vehicle window, with vehicle interior sprayed with water, on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South. Two other reports of broken windows were also reported on the block along with another report of vehicle damage in an underground garage.
- Fake cash used in an electronic equipment sale on the 7700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Packages in mail room stolen in a burglary on the 400 block of Ford Road. Multiple package thefts were reported on the block later in the week.
- Traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South. Formal criminal complaint issued.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Jan. 5 - Theft of a vehicle that had been left running on the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- An unknown caller threatened to “shoot up the school” on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, which is the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.
Jan. 6 - Theft of tools from a work van on the 2000 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Burglary, theft from auto and damage to property on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Theft of two packages on the 3000 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Theft from a locked vehicle in a locked garage on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
Jan. 7 - Assault on the 8300 block of Highway 7 in which a shoplifter slapped a customer.
Jan. 8 - Threats over the phone on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle that had been left running on the 1400 block of Independence Avenue South.
Jan. 9 - Mail room burglary on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Threats on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter stolen from a rental truck on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
