Included in the department’s reports Jan. 8-14 were these incidents:
Jan. 8 - Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Included in the department’s reports Jan. 8-14 were these incidents:
Jan. 8 - Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- An individual tried to enter a residence and harassed a resident on the 1800 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Disturbance at a group home on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Threats on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop on Minnetonka Boulevard.
Jan. 9 - Counterfeit $100 bill recovered at business on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Criminal charging document issued after felony amount of merchandise removed from store on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3800 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.
Jan. 10 - Robbery on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Tattooing minor in a garage on the 1800 block of Georgia Avenue South.
- Theft of golf clubs from a secured storage area on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 4000 block of Salem Avenue South.
Jan. 11 - Vandalism to an apartment window on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary of mail room, with door pried open, on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Threats on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Traffic stop on Cedar Lake Road of vehicle wanted in connection with robbery in Minnetonka.
Jan. 12 - Threats on the 5100 block of West 35th Street.
- Theft of art and personal documents from apartment on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Jan. 13 - Carrying a firearm without a permit on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.
- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Threats on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Mail room burglary on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Threats on the 2500 block of Vernon Avenue South.
- Arrest of a suspected shoplifter on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of two packages on the 3300 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft of wallet on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Jan. 14 - Vehicle theft on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Egging of house on the 8000 block of West 34 1/2 Street.
- Fire inside a garage on the 3200 block of Aquila Lane South.
- Assault in an entryway on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft of a stroller on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Rental vehicle vandalized on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.