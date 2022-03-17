Included in the department’s reports Feb. 27 through March 5 were these incidents:

Feb. 27 - Drunk male urinated on self-serve movie ticket machine on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

Feb. 28 - Attempted burglary and damage to property on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft of police department property on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South, the location of the St. Louis Park Police Station.

- Tires stolen from vehicle on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

- Trespassing by juvenile male at St. Louis Park High School, on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

- Vehicle fled during an attempted traffic stop on Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Burglary of an unlocked unit on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

March 1 - Swatting incident on the 2800 block of Princeton Avenue South.

- Intoxicated female called in a robbery on the 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard because she could not find her phone and wallet.

- Prohibited firearm found during a vehicle search on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Wallet theft and fraudulent card use on the 2700 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Theft of a wallet from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- Ammunition found in trash on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

- Burglary in progress on the 7300 block of West Franklin Avenue. Police said no entry was made and described the incident as a domestic situation.

March 2 - Theft from vehicle of tool bag and shirts on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Shoplifting suspects entered a vehicle and fled from officers on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Report on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South of the father of a child violating an order for protection by picking up son from school and bringing him to his residence in Minneapolis.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 400 block of Highway 169.

- Weapon violation or shots heard reported on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South. Police deemed the call to be unfounded.

March 3 - Vehicle theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- After police responded to a suspicious person call on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South, the driver fled from officers and made threats with a “weapon,” police said.

March 4 - Domestic assault in which a suspect barricaded an area and shot out of an apartment toward officers on the 700 block of Cambridge Street in Hopkins.

- Fire on the 2600 block of Lynn Avenue South.

- Burglary in progress on the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue South.

- Police located a male in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South who appeared slumped. Police said they found drug paraphernalia inside and a gun under the seat. Drive located the driver in a store with a gun and arrested the individual.

- Felony-level shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

March 5 - Domestic assault on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road with an arrest.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Dakota Avenue South. The State Patrol recovered the vehicle on Interstate 35E.

- Burglary and theft from a car on the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue involving a warrant. Police reportedly located firearms during the stop.

