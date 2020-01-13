Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 were these incidents:

Dec. 29 - A burglary at a business building was reported on the 6500 block of West Lake Street.

- A vehicle rolled over, causing an injury, on the 2800 block of Princeton Avenue. Police suspected a driver had been impaired.

Dec. 30 - Cash and a gift card were reported stolen from a resident’s room on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

- Money was reported stolen from a night stand on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.

Dec. 31 - Money was reported stolen from a resident’s room on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.

- Three pigeons in a live trap were reported on the 3400 block of Salem Avenue.

- A resident reported finding an unspent bullet in a staircase of a building on the 8200 block of West 33rd Street.

- Burglary of an apartment was reported on the 8300 block of 30 1/2 Street.

- Threats of violence were reported on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.

Jan. 1 - A man who had been kicked out of a bar on the 5300 block of West 16th Street for fighting with other people reportedly “squared off with officers” and disobeyed orders.

- A loaded magazine of a firearm as reportedly found in a parking lot on the 8100 block of Highway 7.

- A Lyft driver was reportedly assaulted on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue.

Jan. 2 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen at Hampshire Avenue and Cedar Lake Road.

- A vehicle window was reported broken and a purse stolen from the vehicle on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A purse was reported stolen from a shopping cart on the 8300 block of Highway 7. Fraudulent credit card charges were reported.

- Debris from a garbage truck struck a vehicle on Highway 100 near Minnetonka Boulevard.

Jan. 3 - Threatening social media messages were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- A vehicle fire blocking the roadway was reported on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

- Employee theft of drugs was reported on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Threatening messages were reported on the 4000 block of Colorado Avenue.

- Threats by phone were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

