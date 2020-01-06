Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Dec. 22-28 were these incidents:

Dec. 22 - Intentional damage to a taillight was reported on the 5800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Burglary of a garage was reported on the 8300 block of West Franklin Avenue.

- A dog bite was reported on the 2600 block of Dakota Avenue.

- A vehicle struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, leading to an injury, on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

- Children were reportedly heard bouncing balls without ceasing on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- A vehicle window was reportedly smashed on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.

- Burglary was reported on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

Dec. 23 - A window of a vehicle was smashed and items stolen on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.

- A robbery was reported on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard. A wallet was reportedly taken from a person’s vehicle, but no weapon was reported.

- Theft of a purse that had been left in a cart was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

Dec. 24 - An unknown individual reportedly rummaged through a vehicle and garage on the 4000 block of West 36th Street.

- Work-related threats were reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- A bag was reported stolen from an automobile on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Dec. 25 - Five individuals reportedly shoplifted more than $1,000 in merchandise on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Dec. 27 - A broken window was reported at Kipling Avenue and Excelsior Boulevard.

- A broken window was reported on the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue.

- A storage unit was reportedly burglarized on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A window was reported broken on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

Dec. 28 - A light bar was reported stolen from a plow truck on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Threats made to an out-of-state call center employee were reported on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

