Included in the St. Louis Park police reports 23-29 were these incidents:
Feb. 23 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue.
- A purse was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- St. Louis Park police assisted Plymouth police on a traffic stop at West 36th Street and Independence Avenue involving a suspect in a robbery.
- Theft from a garage was reported on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Threatening text messages were reported on the 3100 block of Nevada Avenue.
Feb. 24 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen at West 36th Street and Wooddale Avenue.
Feb. 25 - An automobile was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A possible drug overdose was reported on the 1800 block of Edgewood Avenue.
- Shoplifting of clothes valued at about $630 was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Taillights were reported stolen from a vehicle that had been broken into on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Feb. 26 - A wallet was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.
- Possible theft of a phone and use of an individual’s social media account was reported on the 3200 block of Edgewood Avenue.
- Robbery involving a person who slapped a woman and forcibly took her purse was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- An overdose was reported on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 27 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street and from a vehicle at the St. Louis Park High School parking lot.
Feb. 28 - Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 3700 block of Colorado Avenue, the 3700 block of Monterey Drive and on the 6800 block of West 33rd Street.
- Vaping with drug activity was reported at St. Louis Park Middle School.
- Packages were reported stolen from a mail room on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
Feb. 29 - Police responded to a burglar alarm on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road. A suspect fled into Minneapolis.
- Vehicle theft was reported on the 4300 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Police caught suspected shoplifters fleeing in a stolen vehicle on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- An attempted hit-and-run collision involving an arrest relating to driving while impaired was reported at Cedar Lake Road and Highway 169.
