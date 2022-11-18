Included in the department’s reports Nov. 6-12 were these incidents:
Nov. 6 - Eastbound vehicle on Excelsior Boulevard hit shoulder of the road and rolled.
Nov. 7 - Arson to vehicle on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Garage burglary on the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue South in which two bicycles were stolen, with one recovered.
- Burglary report, with damage to a door, on the 3900 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Theft of fragrances valued at between $3,000 and $4,000 on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 8 - Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Two incidents of burglary on the 1300 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Two juveniles fighting, but with no injuries, on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Burglary and package theft on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Arrest of a suspected shoplifter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Fight on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Two arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
Nov. 9 - Vehicle theft on the 4200 block of Basswood Road.
- Kidnapping on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South. Police said the incident related to a scam call.
- Fight between St. Louis Park High School students on the 6300 block of West Lake Street.
- Juvenile assault and threat on the 6300 block of West Lake Street.
- Subject arrested for fleeing on foot, obstruction and warrants after a report the person had been tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Nov. 10 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Theft of dumbbells from a workout room on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Theft of a wallet from an apartment on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
Nov. 11 - Fraud amounting to $5,400 in gift cards on the 2800 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Wallet stolen out of a purse on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet stolen from workplace on the 3800 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 12 - Arrest of a suspected car prowler on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Reckless discharge of a firearm on the 2200 block of Hill Lane South.
- Theft from locker and fraudulent use of credit cards on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Weapon violation of shots heard on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard, with two reports in the same minute shortly before midnight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.