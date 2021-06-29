Included in the department’s reports June 13-19 were these incidents:

June 13 - Damage to vehicle and stolen items on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- Phone theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Vehicle fled while officers a attempted a traffic stop relating to shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Damage to a sliding glass door on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Theft from auto and damaged car window on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Simple robbery involving theft of cash from a till on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

June 14 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.

- Hit-and-run accident on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard in which suspect fled in a secondary vehicle. Eden Prairie Police located the fleeing vehicle and arrested the suspect.

- Assault on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of two new iPhone 12 devices on the 8500 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of a purse on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Boom truck stolen on the 7200 block of West 27th Street.

- Outside fire on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

June 15 - License plate and wheel stolen on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.

- Vehicle stolen on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street and the 1600 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Assault on the 8900 block of West 34th Street.

- Outside fire on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South.

June 16 - Garage burglary on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Eliot View Road.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the 2900 block of Princeton Avenue South and the 8700 block of Virginia Circle South.

- Theft of bikes during store hours on the 8000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Bullet casing found in shingles of newly constructed roof on the 4500 block of Vallacher Avenue.

- Failure of a predatory offender to register or verify an address on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South. Another incident of a predatory offender refusing to submit to a photograph on the 2600 block of Webster Avenue South.

- Weapon violation on the 3300 block of Xylon Avenue South.

June 17 - Burglary in progress on the 4700 block of West 28th Street.

- Outside fire on the 6600 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 2200 block of Oregon Court, with the vehicle located.

- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road, the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South and the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

June 18 - Assistance to Hopkins Police for an armed robbery on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

June 19 - House fire on the 390 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

