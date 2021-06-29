Included in the department’s reports June 13-19 were these incidents:
June 13 - Damage to vehicle and stolen items on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Phone theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle fled while officers a attempted a traffic stop relating to shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Damage to a sliding glass door on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft from auto and damaged car window on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Simple robbery involving theft of cash from a till on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
June 14 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.
- Hit-and-run accident on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard in which suspect fled in a secondary vehicle. Eden Prairie Police located the fleeing vehicle and arrested the suspect.
- Assault on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of two new iPhone 12 devices on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of a purse on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Boom truck stolen on the 7200 block of West 27th Street.
- Outside fire on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
June 15 - License plate and wheel stolen on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Vehicle stolen on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street and the 1600 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Assault on the 8900 block of West 34th Street.
- Outside fire on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South.
June 16 - Garage burglary on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Eliot View Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the 2900 block of Princeton Avenue South and the 8700 block of Virginia Circle South.
- Theft of bikes during store hours on the 8000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Bullet casing found in shingles of newly constructed roof on the 4500 block of Vallacher Avenue.
- Failure of a predatory offender to register or verify an address on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South. Another incident of a predatory offender refusing to submit to a photograph on the 2600 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Weapon violation on the 3300 block of Xylon Avenue South.
June 17 - Burglary in progress on the 4700 block of West 28th Street.
- Outside fire on the 6600 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 2200 block of Oregon Court, with the vehicle located.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road, the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South and the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
June 18 - Assistance to Hopkins Police for an armed robbery on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
June 19 - House fire on the 390 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.