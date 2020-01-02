Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Dec. 15-21 were these incidents:
Dec. 15 - A car was reported stolen on the 5500 block of West Lake Street.
- A driver reportedly fled from an officer attempting to stop a vehicle traveling 90 miles per hour near Penn Avenue and Interstate 394.
- An intoxicated male attempted to enter the wrong home on the 3900 block of West 28th Street.
- An assault was reported on the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Employee theft was reported on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 16 - Police determined that a suspicious vehicle on the 5600 block of West Lake Street had been stolen.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.
- Threats were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Attempted burglary was reported on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street. A door was reportedly damaged.
- Threats via text messaging were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Vacuums were reported stolen on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Graffiti was reported at Highway 169 and Cedar Lake Road, Minnetonka Boulevard and Alabama Avenue, West 39th Street and France Avenue and the 4000 block of West 31st Street.
Dec. 17 - A cell phone was reported stolen at St. Louis Park High School.
- A laptop was reported stolen and a car window smashed on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Theft of snow removal vehicles was reported at Cedar Lake Road and Park Place Boulevard.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Sumter Avenue.
- Smoke inside the lower level of a duplex was reported on the 4100 block of West 36th Street.
- Vehicle theft was reported on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue. The vehicle had last been parked on the 4800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.
Dec. 18 - Employee theft of money was reported on the 7900 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 19 - Theft of a wallet from a purse on a cart was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- A male reportedly punched a woman’s vehicle in a parking lot on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Property was reported stolen from two rooms on the 5300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edgebrook Drive.
- Vandalism and theft inside a vehicle was reported at Minnetonka Boulevard and Independence Avenue.
- Attempted robbery was reported on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- A smash-and-steal incident involving an automobile was reported on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Dec. 20 - A laptop was stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Two packages were reported stolen from front steps on the 7600 block of North Street.
- Five females allegedly attempted to steal a display case and instead stole the contents when the display case fell over and shattered on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- An overdose was reported on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Robbery involving an implied weapon was reported on the 7000 block of West Lake Street.
Dec. 21 - Items valued at $950 were reported stolen on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Christmas music reportedly was being played loudly in the morning on the 8100 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- A package was reported stolen from a front step on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue.
- A box containing Christmas presents was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue.
- A bag of sugar and gloves were reportedly left behind during an attempted theft from auto on the 4900 block of Morningside Road.
- A window was reported broken and items stolen from a vehicle on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
