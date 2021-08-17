Included in the department’s reports Aug. 1-7 were these incidents:
Aug. 1 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3000 block of Highway 100 South and the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Package theft from entryway on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
Aug. 2 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South, the 2800 block of Idaho Avenue South, the 7100 block of Oxford Street, the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue South, the 2800 block of Sumter Avenue South and the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Purse theft on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Business burglary on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Garage burglary on the 4800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A vehicle struck a building on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Gas drive-off on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard in a vehicle newly reported as stolen in St. Louis Park.
- Theft suspect fled in vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 394.
Aug. 3 - Driver arrested on suspicion of carrying a firearm without a permit after police said they found a handgun and marijuana in a vehicle during a stop for expired registration on Highway 169.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South and the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
Aug. 4 - Weapon violation during a road rage incident on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Individual reported that three people assaulted him and stole his bike on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle fire on the 6200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of trolling motor from a boat on a trailer on the 3100 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary in progress on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft of two dirt bikes from a garage during a burglary on the 4300 block of West 36th Street.
- Fire on the patio of an apartment complex on the 8000 block of West 28th Street.
Aug. 5 - Graffiti on construction trailer on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5400 block of Auto Club Way.
Aug. 6 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of West Lake Street.
- Weapon violation on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Aug. 7 - Firearm missing in a burglary on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
