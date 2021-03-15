Included in the department’s reports Feb. 28 to March 6 were these incidents:

Feb. 28 - Discharged firearm in vehicle on Highway 100 South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.

March 1 - Theft of two catalytic converters on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- Weapon violation on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Theft from a storage unit on the 3200 block of France Avenue South.

March 2 - Smashed car window and another case of vehicle damage and theft from auto on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.

- Threats made to an employee on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Damage to a vehicle and theft on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

March 3- Property damage and possible burglary on the 8000 block of West 28th Street.

March 4 - Damaged and stolen lock boxes from entryway on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Theft from a residence on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.

- Subject allegedly resisted arrest for order for protection violation, obstructed and assaulted officers on the 6800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

March 5 - Theft of packages on the 3800 block of Kipling Avenue South.

March 6 - Burglary suspects fled in a truck on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Robbery on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

