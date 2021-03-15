Included in the department’s reports Feb. 28 to March 6 were these incidents:
Feb. 28 - Discharged firearm in vehicle on Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
March 1 - Theft of two catalytic converters on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Weapon violation on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Theft from a storage unit on the 3200 block of France Avenue South.
March 2 - Smashed car window and another case of vehicle damage and theft from auto on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Threats made to an employee on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Damage to a vehicle and theft on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
March 3- Property damage and possible burglary on the 8000 block of West 28th Street.
March 4 - Damaged and stolen lock boxes from entryway on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Theft from a residence on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.
- Subject allegedly resisted arrest for order for protection violation, obstructed and assaulted officers on the 6800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
March 5 - Theft of packages on the 3800 block of Kipling Avenue South.
March 6 - Burglary suspects fled in a truck on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Robbery on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.