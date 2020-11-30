Included in the department’s reports for Nov. 15 to 22 were these incidents:

Nov. 15 - Burglary along the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Threats along the 6500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Property damage along the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of a vehicle, which was left unlocked and running, along the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Formal complaint issued after shoplifting theft along the 8400 block of Highway 7.

Nov. 16 - Identity theft along the 8600 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of catalytic converter along the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 4500 block of Park Glen.

- Theft from auto, damage to property and fraudulent charges on financial card along the 3400 block of Beltline Boulevard.

Nov. 17 - Burglary along the 6000 block of 35th Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 3900 block of Louisiana Circle.

Nov. 18 - Theft from auto along the 8000 block of 28th Street West.

- Theft of license plate, which was replaced with another stolen license plate, along the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Nov. 19 - Graffiti reported along Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of catalytic converter along the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Threats along the 1800 block of Parker Road.

Nov. 20 - Theft from auto along the 7000 block of Lake Street West.

- Theft of pumpkins and dumping of bikes along the 2800 block of Vernon Avenue South.

- Theft from auto and fraudulent financial card transactions along the 6300 block of Cambridge Street.

Nov. 21 - Theft of vehicle along the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Weapons violation, with gun shown after driving complaint, along the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Theft from auto along the 4100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of $45,000 in camera equipment from auto along the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 3800 block of Grand Way.

