Included in the department’s Sept. 11-17 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 11 - Trespass on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard and 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South
- Theft from auto on the 4100 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Animal at large on 35th Street West.
- Vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 4000 block of Toledo Avenue South and 4000 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Sept. 12- Trespass on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Identity theft on the 2400 block of Gettysburg Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 13000 block of Lancaster Avenue.
- Property damage/vandalism on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- Shoplifter on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from auto on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft on the 500 block of Ford Road.
- Fraud on the 7300 block of 22nd Street West.
- Shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Animal bite on the 4300 block of Browndale Avenue South.
Sept. 13 - Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Lake Street West.
- Property damage/vandalism on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Beltline Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 6500 block of Lake Street West.
Sept. 14 - Fraud on the 3200 block of Gorham Avenue.
- Property damage/vandalism 6000 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, 3600 Texas Avenue South, 1300 Utica Avenue South and 7800 13th Lane West.
- Trespass on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
Sept. 15 - Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 9000 block of Minnehaha Circle South.
- Fraud on the 2800 block of Maryland Avenue South.
- Obscenity/exposure on the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 4300 block of Coolidge Avenue South and 4000 Wooddale Avenue South.
- House fire on the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Sept. 16 - Theft from auto on the 2600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Threats on the 6200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Drug activity on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
- Trespass on 3600 block of Texas Avenue South, 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue South and 7200 Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Weapon violation/shots heard on the 6500 block of Lake Street West.
Sept. 17 - Theft from auto on the 2900 block of Florida Avenue South.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South and 1800 Jersey Avenue South.
- Trespass on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft from auto on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifter on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
