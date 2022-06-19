Included in the department’s reports May 29 to June 4 were these incidents:
May 29 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3900 block of Basswood Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue South.
May 30 - Fire on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on Hamilton Street.
- Probable water utility break in grass of apartment building on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.
- Burglary of a business on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of jewelry and a television on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.
May 31 - Theft of a mobile home on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assist to Edina regarding a report of a person with a gun at a school on the 8800 block of West 35th Street. St. Louis Park Police said the incident related to “an interested party that resides in St. Louis Park.” The following day, Edina High School Principal Andrew Beaton said the school’s police liaison “received unconfirmed information regarding a student possessing a weapon.” Edina Police concluded no credible threat existed. Additional officers arrived at the school May 31 “as a preliminary precaution as the Edina Police Department gathered information,” Beaton wrote.
- Theft of items and vehicle window damage on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Fire at a multifamily housing building on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Theft of items from a garage on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway, with damage to the garage frame and garage opener.
- Complaint regarding a senior prank on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
June 1 - Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.
- Damage to vehicle on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
- St. Louis Park High School principal reported a threat involving a report of high school students mentioning bringing a firearm in the school. For more information, see public safety brief in this edition.
- Vehicle interior heavily damaged on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
June 2 - Criminal damage to van tires on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Individual threatened with an expandable baton during a road rage incident on the 2500 block of France Avenue South.
- Fight at St. Louis Park High School.
- Arrest relating to domestic situation on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
June 3 - Outside fire on the 3200 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5400 block of Auto Club Way and the 4800 block of West 41st Street.
- Fraud leading to $6,000 loss on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Damage to van on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Assist to State Patrol with a fleeing vehicle on the Park Place Boulevard.
- Water main break affecting houses in the area of Minnetonka Boulevard and Rhode Island Avenue South.
June 4 - Dog bite on the 2700 block of Princeton Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2900 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
