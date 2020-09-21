Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Sept. 6-12 were these incidents:

Sept. 6 - Overdose on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

Sept. 7 - Vehicle stolen from a garage on the 2800 block of Monterey Parkway.

- Wallet stolen from purse on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Weapon violation on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue.

Sept. 8 - Two incidents relating to a man squirting water from a squirt gun on people from a vehicle on Louisiana Avenue at West 18th Street and on Cedar Lake Road. In the latter case, an individual believed the gun to be a real weapon until she had been squirted with water.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.

Sept. 9 - Burglary on the 4000 block of County Road 25.

- Weapon violation on Cedar Lake Road.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

Sept. 10 - Theft of headphones from a vehicle on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue.

- Burglary of a garage and theft from vehicles on the 4700 block of Ottawa Court.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Weapon violation on the 1600 block of Nevada Avenue.

- Arrest during a traffic stop involving a gun and drugs on the 3000 block of France Avenue.

- Arrest relating to shoplifting and possession of shoplifting tools on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Report of an “intentional” break to a vehicle’s fuel line on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue.

- Pistol found in a restroom on the 8200 block of Highway 7.

- Dog bite on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Sept. 11 - Theft from storage locker on the 8200 block of West 33rd Street.

- Trailer stolen from lot on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- A shoplifter reportedly stole a friend’s vehicle after theft on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of an automotive scanner from a mechanic’s shop on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Vehicle left scene after colliding with a bicycle on West 41st Street. No injuries were reported.

- Burglary and theft of a safe on the 2500 block of Highway 100.

Sept. 12 - Arrest during a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard for possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit.

- Threats on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Theft from a storage unit on the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive.

- Attempted burglary on the 4200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A car struck a deer on the Excelsior Boulevard.

- Felony-level shoplifting and fleeing in a motor vehicle on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Garage burglary on the 2600 block of Joppa Avenue.

- Arrest of burglary suspect after the suspect reportedly fled and then fought with officers on the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- Weapon violation on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

