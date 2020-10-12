Included in the reports Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 were these incidents:
Sept. 27 - Fire at apartment/townhome along Highway 100 South.
- Formal complaint pending after domestic along the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Burglary along the 3500 block of Utah Avenue South.
Sept. 28 - Formal complaint pending after domestic along the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
Sept. 29 - Theft from auto along the 3400 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Theft from auto inside garage along the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue South.
- Robbery of purse along the 3600 block of Highway 100.
- Burglary and theft of two motorized bikes along the 3700 block of Huntington Avenue South.
- Theft of bikes from garage along the 7200 block of Franklin Avenue West.
- Theft of catalytic converter along the 2700 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Formal complaint issued for felony forgery, gross misdemeanor identity theft and warrants along the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
Sept. 30 - Theft of catalytic converter along the 8700 block of Westmoreland Lane.
- Theft of bikes from van along the 4400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Formal complaint issued after man stabbed in the arm during domestic along the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Formal complaint issued after fight between roommates along the 3500 block of Texas Avenue South.
Oct. 1 - Identity theft along the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Theft from a rental truck along the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary along the 7100 block of Lake Street West.
- Vehicle theft, motorcycles taken from underground garage, along the 7200 block of Walker Street.
Oct. 2 - Counterfeit bill along the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- House fire along the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue South.
Oct. 3 - Theft of bike with bike lock cut along the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft of catalytic converters along the 2800 block of Texas Avenue South and along the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Domestic assault along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
