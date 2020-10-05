Included in the reports Sept. 20-26 were these incidents:
Sept. 20 - Theft from auto with a reported loss of $10,000 on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Burglary on the 3600 block of France Avenue.
- Theft of a catalytic converter on the 2500 block of Boone Avenue.
- Theft of a Black Lives Matter sign from a front yard on the 4900 block of Morningside Road.
Sept. 21 - Overdose on the 3000 block of Quebec Avenue.
- Theft from a garage on the 2600 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Sept. 22 - Overdose on the 1400 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
- Attempted burglary on the 3400 block of Xenwood Avenue.
- Theft of golf clubs from a storage unit on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of a rental vehicle on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3800 block of Huntington Avenue.
Sept. 23 - Threats reportedly made by a resident to staff on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Wallet and other items stolen from a vehicle on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue.
- House keys taken from a vehicle on the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Credit cards, cash and a driver’s license stolen from a locker on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Assault involving disorderly conduct on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Sept. 24 - Vehicle stolen on the 2800 block of Idaho Avenue. New Hope Police recovered the vehicle.
- Credit card stolen from an automobile on the 4000 block of County Road 25.
- Fraud amounting to $752 was reported on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
Sept. 25 - Assisted Hopkins Police with a case involving a domestic situation on Highway 100.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Hampshire Avenue.
- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 3500 block of Highway 100.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts overnight on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue.
- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.
Sept. 26 - Attempted arson at a residence on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Vehicle fire with suspected arson on the 3500 block of Texas Avenue.
- Dog bite on the 4100 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Purse stolen from an automobile on the 3600 block of Highway 100 with use of a credit card.
- Flight of a vehicle reported stolen on Wayzata Boulevard.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
