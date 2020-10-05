Included in the reports Sept. 20-26 were these incidents:

Sept. 20 - Theft from auto with a reported loss of $10,000 on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Burglary on the 3600 block of France Avenue.

- Theft of a catalytic converter on the 2500 block of Boone Avenue.

- Theft of a Black Lives Matter sign from a front yard on the 4900 block of Morningside Road.

Sept. 21 - Overdose on the 3000 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Theft from a garage on the 2600 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Sept. 22 - Overdose on the 1400 block of Hillsboro Avenue.

- Attempted burglary on the 3400 block of Xenwood Avenue.

- Theft of golf clubs from a storage unit on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of a rental vehicle on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3800 block of Huntington Avenue.

Sept. 23 - Threats reportedly made by a resident to staff on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Wallet and other items stolen from a vehicle on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue.

- House keys taken from a vehicle on the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

- Credit cards, cash and a driver’s license stolen from a locker on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Assault involving disorderly conduct on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Sept. 24 - Vehicle stolen on the 2800 block of Idaho Avenue. New Hope Police recovered the vehicle.

- Credit card stolen from an automobile on the 4000 block of County Road 25.

- Fraud amounting to $752 was reported on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

Sept. 25 - Assisted Hopkins Police with a case involving a domestic situation on Highway 100.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Hampshire Avenue.

- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 3500 block of Highway 100.

- Theft of motor vehicle parts overnight on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.

Sept. 26 - Attempted arson at a residence on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- Vehicle fire with suspected arson on the 3500 block of Texas Avenue.

- Dog bite on the 4100 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

- Purse stolen from an automobile on the 3600 block of Highway 100 with use of a credit card.

- Flight of a vehicle reported stolen on Wayzata Boulevard.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments