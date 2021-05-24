Included in the department’s reports May 9-15 were these incidents:

May 9 - Fire incident on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Vehicle fire on the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- Vandalism to three windows on a vehicle on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

May 10 - Damage to playground equipment on the 8500 block of West 31st Street.

- Threats on the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Brush fire on the 3200 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Robbery/theft of a motor vehicle on the 2700 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

May 11 - Package theft on the 3800 block of Yosemite Avenue South.

- Robbery involving the threatened use of a firearm on West 29th Street.

- Fire incident on the 2500 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- Male walked into a store with a gun in hand on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard. No threats or threatening actions reported.

- Male walking with an object that appeared to be a firearm on Colorado Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

- Robbery on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

May 12 - Vehicle with no license plates fled from officer during traffic stop on Utah Avenue South. Edina Police chased the vehicle but terminated the chase as vehicle went into Minneapolis.

- Dispute over fencing and a cut shrubbery on the 1600 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

- Stolen vehicle recovered on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

May 13 - Package theft on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of equipment trailer on the 4900 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of lawn equipment from detached garage on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue South.

- Officer delivered baby on Interstate 394.

- Injured hawk on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

May 14 - Scam leading to loss of $4,000 on the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Damage to multiple vehicles on the 400 block of Ford Road.

- Theft of prescription medication on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Fleeing in a motor vehicle and felony theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3100 block of Highway 100 South.

- Portable restroom set on fire in park on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

May 15 - Vehicle theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- House fire on the 7100 block of West 23rd Street.

- Assault leading with male bleeding on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

