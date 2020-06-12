Included in the reports May 31 to June 6 were these incidents:

May 31 - A package was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.

- Property damage to a business was reported on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.

- An assault on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.

- Bikes were reported stolen from an underground garage.

- Assault threats involving a knife were reported on the 3500 block of Texas Avenue.

June 1 - Two bicycles were reported stolen from a parking garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- Golf clubs and sunglasses were reported stolen from an automobile on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.

- A vehicle fire was reported at Highway 169 and Cedar Lake Road.

- Shoplifting with a loss estimated at $227 was reported on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road. Police made an arrest.

- A gun was found on the floorboard of a vehicle on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 2 - Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- A trailer was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Fraud involving a fake company pretending to provide virus protection was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- A bike was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of a wallet while shopping was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

June 3 - Burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

June 4 - A possible gunshot was reported on the 9200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle theft was reported on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Bike theft from an underground garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road was reported.

- Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

June 5 - A motorcycle was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- A report of a person in a white robe and hood was filed on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue. Staff advised that cleaners were wearing white hazmat suits.

- A robbery involving assault with a knife was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- Bike theft from an underground garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road was reported.

June 6 - Assault with a vehicle was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue. No visible injuries were reported.

- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Criminal sexual conduct was reported on the 700 block of Eighth Street South.

- Obstructing the police was reported during a traffic stop at Sumter Avenue and West 31st Street.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

