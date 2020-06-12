Included in the reports May 31 to June 6 were these incidents:
May 31 - A package was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.
- Property damage to a business was reported on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.
- An assault on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.
- Bikes were reported stolen from an underground garage.
- Assault threats involving a knife were reported on the 3500 block of Texas Avenue.
June 1 - Two bicycles were reported stolen from a parking garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- Golf clubs and sunglasses were reported stolen from an automobile on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.
- A vehicle fire was reported at Highway 169 and Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifting with a loss estimated at $227 was reported on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road. Police made an arrest.
- A gun was found on the floorboard of a vehicle on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 2 - Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- A trailer was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Fraud involving a fake company pretending to provide virus protection was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- A bike was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of a wallet while shopping was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
June 3 - Burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
June 4 - A possible gunshot was reported on the 9200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft was reported on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Bike theft from an underground garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road was reported.
- Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
June 5 - A motorcycle was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- A report of a person in a white robe and hood was filed on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue. Staff advised that cleaners were wearing white hazmat suits.
- A robbery involving assault with a knife was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.
- Bike theft from an underground garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road was reported.
June 6 - Assault with a vehicle was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue. No visible injuries were reported.
- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Criminal sexual conduct was reported on the 700 block of Eighth Street South.
- Obstructing the police was reported during a traffic stop at Sumter Avenue and West 31st Street.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
