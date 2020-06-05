Included in the department’s reports for May 24 to 30 were these incidents:

May 24 - Attempted burglary along the 5700 block of Lake Street West.

- Identity theft along the 5700 block of Lake Street West.

May 25 - Threats along the 2000 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 8600 block of Highway 7.

May 26 - Burglary at business es along the 6400 block and 5500 blocks of Lake Street West.

- Vehicle window damaged and vehicle rummaged through along the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft along the 1800 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Assault with mace along the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of moped from underground garage along the 3800 block of Grand Way.

May 27 - Theft of trailer along the 2200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Criminal sexual conduct report along the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue South.

- Theft of motorcycle along the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Graffiti on building along the 7400 block of 27th Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

May 28 - Business burglaries along the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard and 8500 block of Highway 7.

- Criminal sexual conduct report along the 3400 block of Sumter Avenue South.

- Graffiti along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Attempted burglary along the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

May 29 - Burglary along the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Theft of sound system from vehicle along the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Damage to vehicle along the 4600 block of Park Commons Boulevard.

May 30 - Damage to property along the 8300 block of Highway 7 and the 3000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.

- Theft of vehicle with keys in it along the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Formal complaint pending on assault along the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Damage to vehicle along the 2500 block of Highway 100.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments