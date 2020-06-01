Included in the department’s reports for May 17 to 23 were these incidents:

May 17 - Theft of package along the 3800 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle along the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Two reports of burglary of underground garages along the 1500 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

- Stolen vehicle recovered near 28th Street West and Nevada Avenue South.

May 18 - Burglary of garage along the 1500 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

- Damage to walls of garage stalls along the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Damage to pavilion roof along the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Formal complaint pending for possession of stolen motor vehicle, theft and fleeing in a motor vehicle after no-pay report along the 7000 block of Lake Street West.

- Vehicle theft along the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle theft along the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Vandalism at city park and on city streets along the 2900 block of Sumter Avenue South.

May 19 - Theft from vehicle along the 3200 block of Jersey Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle along the 4000 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Theft along the 5600 block of Camerata Way

- Theft of lawn mower along the 2800 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Theft of credit card from vehicle along the 1300 block of Westwood Hills Road.

May 20 - Theft from auto along the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Broken window along the 8200 block of 30 1/2 Street West.

- Theft along the 5600 block of Camerata Way

May 21 - Arrest for second-degree assault along the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle along the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle along the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.

- Fraud along the 3100 block of Hillsboro Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 4000 block of County Road 25.

- Theft of tools from vehicle along the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Burglary along the 3800 block of Woodland Drive.

May 22 - Multiple reports of theft from vehicle along the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

May 23 - Theft of robotic lawn mower from yard along the 2400 block of Sumter Avenue South.

- Burglary along the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Multiple reports of smashed car windows, theft and vehicles rummaged through along the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Damage to tool locker along the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of package along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Theft of motorized scooter from garage along the 3800 block of Grand Way.

