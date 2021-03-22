Included in the department’s reports March 7 to 13 were these incidents:

March 7 - Arrest for threats of violence on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

March 8 - Damage to a playground slide resulting in more than $1,000 in damage on the 8500 block of West 31st Street.

- Theft of packages from a building lobby on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter thefts on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Pedestrian struck on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

March 9 - Theft of package containing two mobile phones on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

March 10 - Catalytic converter theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Wallet theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

March 11 - Threats to a manager from an ex-employee on the 8000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of a catalytic converter on the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue South.

- Road rage and property damage involving a hit-and-run collision on the 2900 block of Maryland Avenue South.

March 12 - Theft of a rental vehicle on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of a ring on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Threats on the 3400 block of Yosemite Avenue South.

- Windows smashed, catalytic converter and radio taken on the 600 block of Highway 169.

- Running vehicle stolen from an apartment complex parking lot on the 2900 block of Wyoming Avenue South.

March 13 - Vehicle exhaust stolen on the 2800 block of Blackstone Avenue South.

- Locker theft of cash and other items with attempted credit card use on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Damage to hotel room doors on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

