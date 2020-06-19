Included in the St. Louis Park police reports June 7-13 were these incidents:

June 7 - Burglary of a garage and theft from an automobile on the 1600 block of Westwood Hills Drive.

- A hammock stolen on the 2700 block of Quentin Avenue.

- Arson involving a vehicle fire on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Burglary of a garage that included a stolen bicycle and theft from a vehicle on the 1400 block of Hillsboro Avenue.

June 8 - An overdose on the 6200 block of West 37th Street.

- Garage burglary that involved theft of snowboard equipment on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue.

- Burglary of contents from a storage unit on the 3200 block of France Avenue.

- Bicycle theft from a hotel on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Threats on the 2800 block of Boone Avenue.

- Trauma after a bicyclist fell off a bike in the intersection of West 29th Street and Dakota Avenue.

June 9 - Police made an arrest in an apartment complex fire on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road. Smoke was reported inside the building.

- Garage burglary and bicycle theft on the 4100 block of Utica Avenue.

- Slashed tires on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.

- Threats on the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue.

- Bicycle theft from an underground garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

June 10 - Vandalism to buildings and broken windows on the 2300 block of Brunswick Avenue.

- Theft from an automobile parked in a garage on the 3900 block of Colorado Avenue.

- Burglary of a shed, porch and garage on the 3900 block of Dakota Avenue.

- Theft from a garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- A counterfeit $10 bill on the 6500 block of Walker Street.

- Theft of a vehicle on the 8500 block of Highway 7.

- Bicycle theft from an underground garage on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Package theft on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

June 11 - Threats on the 9100 block of West 23rd Street.

- Burglary of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of France Avenue.

- A dog bite on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

June 12 - Assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- The St. Louis Park SWAT team assisted the Minnetonka Police Department on the 3600 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Vandalism to a building on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- A vehicle topper on the 3900 block of Colorado Avenue.

- Theft of a package on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- Theft of a cell phone on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

June 13 - An arrest relating to possession of a handgun during a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Barry Street.

- Criminal sexual conduct on the 5000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Damage to a building entry on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- A possible electrical fire on an apartment’s exterior on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

- Burglary of an apartment on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Burglary on the 2700 block of Princeton Avenue.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

