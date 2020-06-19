Included in the St. Louis Park police reports June 7-13 were these incidents:
June 7 - Burglary of a garage and theft from an automobile on the 1600 block of Westwood Hills Drive.
- A hammock stolen on the 2700 block of Quentin Avenue.
- Arson involving a vehicle fire on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Burglary of a garage that included a stolen bicycle and theft from a vehicle on the 1400 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
June 8 - An overdose on the 6200 block of West 37th Street.
- Garage burglary that involved theft of snowboard equipment on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue.
- Burglary of contents from a storage unit on the 3200 block of France Avenue.
- Bicycle theft from a hotel on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Threats on the 2800 block of Boone Avenue.
- Trauma after a bicyclist fell off a bike in the intersection of West 29th Street and Dakota Avenue.
June 9 - Police made an arrest in an apartment complex fire on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road. Smoke was reported inside the building.
- Garage burglary and bicycle theft on the 4100 block of Utica Avenue.
- Slashed tires on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
- Threats on the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue.
- Bicycle theft from an underground garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
June 10 - Vandalism to buildings and broken windows on the 2300 block of Brunswick Avenue.
- Theft from an automobile parked in a garage on the 3900 block of Colorado Avenue.
- Burglary of a shed, porch and garage on the 3900 block of Dakota Avenue.
- Theft from a garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- A counterfeit $10 bill on the 6500 block of Walker Street.
- Theft of a vehicle on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
- Bicycle theft from an underground garage on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Package theft on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
June 11 - Threats on the 9100 block of West 23rd Street.
- Burglary of an apartment complex on the 3000 block of France Avenue.
- A dog bite on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
June 12 - Assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- The St. Louis Park SWAT team assisted the Minnetonka Police Department on the 3600 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Vandalism to a building on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A vehicle topper on the 3900 block of Colorado Avenue.
- Theft of a package on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Theft of a cell phone on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
June 13 - An arrest relating to possession of a handgun during a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Barry Street.
- Criminal sexual conduct on the 5000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Damage to a building entry on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A possible electrical fire on an apartment’s exterior on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Burglary of an apartment on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Burglary on the 2700 block of Princeton Avenue.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.