Included in the reports June 14-20 were these incidents:
June 14 - A front door was shattered and cigarettes and lottery tickets stolen on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A verbal domestic with a false report of a stolen gun resulting in charges of property damage on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- An assault in which an individual “took off after crashing into a nearby vehicle” on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
June 15 - Two bicycles stolen from an underground parking garage on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- A bicycle stolen from a park on the 4400 block of West 28th Street.
- Burglary on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
June 16 - Bike theft on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- An individual shot in the lip and an arm with a BB gun on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
June 17 - A stolen vehicle on the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue. The suspect fled upon observing police.
- Burglary at a business on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A duck house and turkey stand stolen on the 2200 block of Hill Lane.
- Two packages stolen on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.
- Eight stenciled fists spray-painted in black spray paint on various sections of a railroad bridge at Virginia Avenue and Burd Place.
- Prescription drugs stolen from a doorstep on the 2300 block of Gettysburg Avenue.
June 18 - Criminal sexual conduct on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.
- Domestic assault with a knife on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue.
- Garage burglary on the 9200 block of West 22nd Street.
June 19 - Theft of firebox keys from a building on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
June 20 - An arrest for suspicion of fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle, violation of the open bottle law, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and carrying a pistol without a permit on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.
- Burglary of an underground garage on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- A dog bite on the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
