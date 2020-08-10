Included in the St. Louis Park police reports July 26 to Aug. 1 were these incidents:

July 26 - Theft of an Xbox and iPhone from an apartment on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue.

- Domestic assault on the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue.

- A car and bicycle collided at Excelsior Boulevard and Park Center Boulevard.

- Robbery in which a cell phone was taken from an individual’s hands on the 3400 block of Zarthan Avenue.

July 27 - A male reportedly punched a female and left with her phone and car on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- A catalytic converter stolen on the 2600 block of Idaho Avenue.

July 28 - Two vehicles stolen on the 2700 block of Quentin Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive, the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue and the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

- A laptop bag and contents were stolen and a window broken on an automobile on the 4000 block of Yosemite Avenue.

- Two overdoses at the scene of a crash at Highway 7 and Wooddale Avenue.

- Police arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and stalking on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

July 29 - A man reportedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident at Highway 7 and Blake Road North.

- A wallet stolen from a vehicle and credit cards used on the 3000 block of Highway 100.

- Theft of power tools from a trailer on the 3800 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Credit cards stolen from a locker on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A vehicle stolen on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.

- Criminal sexual conduct on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

July 30 - A catalytic converter stolen on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue.

- Tool boxes stolen on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Domestic assault on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue.

July 31 - A wallet stolen from a vehicle on the 3600 block of Highway 100.

- Vehicle theft on the 8000 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of a wallet and keys on the 9000 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A found handgun on the 2800 block of Nevada Avenue. It was entered into evidence for destruction.

Aug. 1 - A fire that may have been set intentionally on the 2500 block of Highway 100.

- Second-degree assault during a domestic incident on the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments