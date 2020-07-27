Included in the department’s for July 12 to 18 were these incidents:
July 12 - Theft from auto along the 2800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Formal complaint issued after domestic assault along the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
July 13 - Theft from auto along the 1600 block of Princeton Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft along the 2600 block of Joppa Lane.
- Theft from vehicles along the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Vehicle theft along the 4000 block of County Road 25.
July 14 - House fire along the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue South.
July 15 - Burglary along the 6900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Burglary along the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Domestic assault along the 4000 block of Brookside Avenue South.
July 16 - Theft of vehicle, with keys in ignition, along the 2900 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Theft from auto and a vehicle gone through along the 2900 and 3000 blocks of Colorado Avenue South.
July 17 - Robbery along the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
July 18 - Graffiti along the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Vernon Avenue and the 2900 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
