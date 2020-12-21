Included in the department’s reports Dec. 6-12 were these incidents:
Dec. 6 - Attempted vehicle theft with a gun implied to the owner during a robbery on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Storage unit burglary on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
- House fire on the 2900 block of Hillsboro Avenue South.
- Threats and theft from a store on the 8900 block of Highway 7. A criminal complaint has been issued.
Dec. 7 - Weapon violation on the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Theft of a vehicle left running on the 2900 block of Princeton Avenue South.
- Burglary of apartment on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Graffiti on the 4100 block of Utica Avenue South and along Highway 169.
- Vandalism involving three flat tires on the 7400 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
- Felony-level shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7, with a criminal complaint issued in court.
- Felony stop on Excelsior Boulevard on vehicle reported stolen. The occupants were the registered owners. St. Paul Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen when their officers took the report in person.
Dec. 8 - Traffic stop on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard involving an alert related to first-degree aggravated robbery.
- Stolen package on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.
Dec. 9 - Purse stolen from a vehicle on the 3000 block of Natchez Avenue South.
- Theft of packages on the 2400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
Dec. 10 - Theft of tools from an automobile on the 7900 block of West 26th Street.
- Burglary and theft from a laundry machine on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Yukon Avenue South.
- Arrest in a domestic situation on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Dec. 11 - Arrest relating to a domestic situation on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Package theft on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Assault on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
Dec. 12 - Package theft on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Burglary of a storage unit on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
