Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Aug. 9 to 15 were these incidents:
Aug. 9 - Attempted burglary on the 4000 block of County Road 25.
- Furniture stolen on the 3400 block of Dakota Avenue.
- Attempted garage burglary on the 3000 block of Monterey Avenue.
Aug. 10 - Two incidents of criminal sexual contact. The address information is considered protected data.
- Garage burglary on the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Aug. 11 - Incident of criminal sexual conduct. The address information is protected data.
- A shed fire suspected to be the result of arson on the 6000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 12 - A weapon violation on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Police arrested a male and located tools in response to a door that had been pried open on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Threats on the 3600 block of Highway 100.
- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 13 - Police recovered methamphetamine and a pellet gun during a traffic stop on Highway 100.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Assault on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of Oak Park Village Drive and on the 2900 block of Inglewood Avenue.
Aug. 14 - St. Louis Park Police assisted Hopkins Police on a weapons complaint on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Two incidents of wallet theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue.
- Theft of an iPhone 11 and Airpods Pro on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Assault on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A wallet and keys stolen on the 6000 block of West 35th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Property stolen from a storage locker on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- A vehicle fire on Highway 100.
- Theft of a purse from an automobile on the 3700 block of Dakota Avenue.
- Theft of a wallet from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Utica Avenue.
- Police arrested a female on suspicion of domestic assault on the 2800 block of Xenwood Avenue.
- A blood stain on a window reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
Aug. 15 - A weapon violation on West 35th Street.
- Burglary on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
