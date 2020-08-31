Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Aug. 16 to 22 were these incidents:
Aug. 16 - Theft from auto along the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of a catalytic converter from vehicle along the 1800 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Theft of cash from purse along the 5800 block of 16th Street West.
- Vehicle fire along the 2700 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Male arrested for domestic assault along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South
Aug. 17 - Burglary of occupied residence along the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Property damage along the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
Aug. 18 - Theft along the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Theft of lockbox and keys along the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Identity theft along the 4000 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
- Violation of mask executive order along the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 3000 block of France Avenue South, the 300 block of Shelard Parkway, the 5800 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 4900 block of 35th Street West.
- Assault along the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Arrest for domestic assault along the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Aug. 19 - Assist other agency along Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 3000 block of France Avenue South, the 2600 block of Kentucky Avenue South, the 2900 block of Yosemite Avenue South, the 3400 block of Aquila Avenue South and the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Identity theft along the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 3600 block of Highway 100.
- Vehicle theft along the 7300 block of Lake Street West.
Aug. 20 - Fight over not wearing a mask along the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
- Theft from auto along the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Aug. 21 - Theft of vehicle along the 2600 block of Burd Place.
- Burglary along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Property damage and attempted burglary along the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft by swindle over the phone along the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Domestic assault with a knife along the 8800 block of 35th Street West.
- Identity theft along the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
Aug. 22 - Theft of catalytic converter along the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Theft of vehicle along the 2900 block of Princeton Avenue South.
- Robbery along the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
