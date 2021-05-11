Included in the department’s reports April 25 to May 1 were these incidents:
April 25 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 4000 block of Wooddale Avenue.
April 26 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2200 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 7000 block of Walker Street.
- Threats on the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South.
- Theft of motorcycle from underground garage on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of West 16th Street.
April 27 - Catalytic converter theft from vehicle on the 2600 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Trailer stolen on the 5800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary of an apartment on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Threats on the 6000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
April 28 - Passenger side window of vehicle broken on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Vehicle theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Threat on the 2600 block of Yukon Avenue South.
- Threats on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Threats at a store on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
April 29 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Independence Avenue South with three suspects arrested.
- Package theft on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet stolen from vehicle on the 5000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of silver on the 4800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
April 30 - Vehicle theft on the 4700 block of West 16th Street.
- Animal bite on the 3300 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Burglary in progress on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue South in which a male walked into a residence while claiming to be a contractor.
- Burglary in progress on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South.
May 1 - Threats on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of a tablet on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of a firearm and other items on the 4500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Arrest of driver for possession of a pistol and traffic offense on Interstate 394.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.