Included in the department’s reports April 25 to May 1 were these incidents:

April 25 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 4000 block of Wooddale Avenue.

April 26 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2200 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 7000 block of Walker Street.

- Threats on the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South.

- Theft of motorcycle from underground garage on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of West 16th Street.

April 27 - Catalytic converter theft from vehicle on the 2600 block of Salem Avenue South.

- Trailer stolen on the 5800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Burglary of an apartment on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Threats on the 6000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

April 28 - Passenger side window of vehicle broken on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Vehicle theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

- Threat on the 2600 block of Yukon Avenue South.

- Threats on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Threats at a store on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 29 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Independence Avenue South with three suspects arrested.

- Package theft on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Wallet stolen from vehicle on the 5000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of silver on the 4800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

April 30 - Vehicle theft on the 4700 block of West 16th Street.

- Animal bite on the 3300 block of Sumter Avenue South.

- Burglary in progress on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue South in which a male walked into a residence while claiming to be a contractor.

- Burglary in progress on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South.

May 1 - Threats on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of a tablet on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of a firearm and other items on the 4500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Arrest of driver for possession of a pistol and traffic offense on Interstate 394.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments