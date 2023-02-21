Included in the department’s reports Feb. 5 to 11 were these incidents:
Feb. 5 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive and the 2500 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
Included in the department’s reports Feb. 5 to 11 were these incidents:
Feb. 5 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive and the 2500 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
Feb. 6 - Theft of a catalytic converter on the 4400 block of Park Glen. The device had been marked last year during a St. Louis Park Police event.
- Assault leading to breathing problems, altered level of consciousness or unresponsiveness on the 4200 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Theft of a catalytic converter on the 6900 block of West Lake Street.
- Threats on the 3100 block of Webster Avenue South.
Feb. 7 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of Cambridge Street and the 3900 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.
Feb. 8 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Weapon violation on Minnetonka Boulevard in which a female reportedly pointed a gun at another person in a road rage incident.
- Threats on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet theft from an auto on the 2600 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Disturbance with a hatchet on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
Feb. 9 - Theft of cash from a coat pocket on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.
- Theft of a Kia Sportage on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle theft on the 6300 block of Walker Street.
Feb. 10 - Theft of a rental vehicle from parking lot overnight on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Moving company theft from a customer on the 8800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Fight with possible firearm displayed on the 6300 block of West Lake Street.
Feb. 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard and the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Wallet stolen from an auto with window smashed on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of West 28th Street.
- Hyundai Tucson stolen on the 6200 block of West 34th Street. Edina Police recovered the vehicle.
- Damage to a vehicle on the 2600 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Felon in possession of a firearm on Highway 169.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.