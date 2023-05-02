Included in the department’s April 9 to 22 reports were these incidents:
April 9 - Trespassing on the 1400 block of Jersey Avenue South. Intoxicated female placed on health and wellness hold. Transported to hospital.
- Driving while intoxicated arrest on the 5100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Loud noise/music on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Property damage (graffiti) on the 6400 block of 633rd Street West.
- Dog incident at the park on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Disorderly conduct on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South. Disturbance over food. Threats made.
- Noise/loud music in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
April 10 - Identity theft to procure unemployment benefits on the 2800 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
- Littering, garbage and debris left on property from construction on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Property damage to mailbox on the 8900 block of 36th Street West. Suspect identified.
- Property damage to glass window in entry/exit door on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Identity theft to procure unemployment benefits on the 5600 block of 35th Street West.
- Theft from auto on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South and 3900 block of Natchez Avenue South.
- Abandoned vehicle on the 1400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Burglary report on the 2600 block of Toledo Avenue South. Dispute over property and money initially reported as burglary.
- Fraud on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Second-degree assault with vehicle on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
April 11 - Stolen vehicle on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Theft on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.
- Weapons violation on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Storage locker theft on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Physical altercation at school on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft from auto on the 1400 block of Hampshire Way.
- Package theft on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue South.
April 12 - Medical industrial accident on the 6900 block of Oxford Street.
- Burglary report on the 2800 block of Vernon Avenue South.
- Dog bite on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.
- Shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Obscenity/exposure on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road. Two males trespassed.
April 13 - Burglary at business on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Threats/harassment from neighbor on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Shoplifter on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Dakota Avenue South. Employee using company credit card for personal purchases.
- Theft from auto on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Bicycle theft on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 14 - Noise/loud music on the 9400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Hit-and-run on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
April 15 - Theft on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South. Wallet stolen.
- Theft on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Residential burglary on the 2700 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from auto on the 2500 block of Huntington Avenue South. Wallet stolen/transaction fraud.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 16 - Trespassing on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Fraud on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South. Counterfeit $100 found on floor.
- Property damage on the 2600 block of Toledo Avenue South. Truck tires slashed.
- Property damage on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South. City street sign blew down on car.
- Trespassing on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifting on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
April 17 - Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Stalking on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South. Airtag located in vehicle.
- Shoplifting on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Fraud on the 8000 block of Highway 7. Counterfeit $100.
- Threats on the 7500 block of 22nd Street West. Ex-employee threatened to “shoot up the place.”
- Disturbance on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road. Second-degree assault with pistol.
April 18 - Package theft on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- Fraud on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. Theft of locked bicycle from underground parking garage.
- Suspicious activity on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive. Attempted bike theft on Ring camera.
April 19 - Suspicious activity on the 3000 block of Inglewood Avenue South. Possible car prowlers and bike theft suspects.
- Theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South. Package theft. - Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of 36th Street West.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road. Stolen rental truck.
- Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Theft of liquor bottles on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
April 20 - Vandalism on the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue South. Garbage can tagged with spray paint.
- Package theft on the 3000 block of Dakota Avenue South.
- Theft on the 2200 block of Quebec Avenue South. Landlord showed apartment without permission while tenants were on vacation. Items missing.
- Shoplifter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Package theft on the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue South and the 3000 block of Utah Avenue South.
April 21 - Threats on the 3300 block of Aquila Lane South. Possible threats with a firearm.
- Fraud on the 600 block of Highway 169. Email compromised and sent a request to forward $400,000 to unknown bank account.
- Shoplifter on the 8400 and 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from auto on the 3700 block of Grand Way.
- Vehicle theft on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Noise/loud music on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Drugs and assault on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard. Suspect arrest for protection order violation, felon in possession of firearm, drugs and assault on a peace officer.
April 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
