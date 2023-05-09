Included in the department’s April 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
April 23 - Vehicle theft on the 5900 block of Lake Street West.
- Property damage on the 8800 block of 35th Street West. Tires slashed.
- Animal complaint on the 8000 block of 34 1/2 Street West.
- Shoplifting on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Property damage at the 8300 block of Highway 7. Vehicle hit in parking lot.
- Trespass/theft on the 8400 block of Park Center Boulevard.
April 24 - Stolen vehicle found in parking lot on the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Theft from auto on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South and the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Trespassing on the 8300 block of 30 1/2 Street West. Male arrested for numerous charges.
- Shoplifting on the 8900 block of Highway 7 and the 5800 block of 16th Street West.
- License plate theft on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Hampshire Boulevard. Package theft by two juveniles.
- Property damage on the 8200 block of Highway 7. Damage to vehicle in parking lot.
- Bicycle theft in the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Dangerous dog at large on the 4900 block of Devaney Street.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifting on the 5800 block of 16th Street West
April 25 - Theft on license plate on the 7500 block of Highway 7.
- Fraud on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Road.
- Shoplifter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
- Animal cruelty on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Felony theft/shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.
April 26 - Suspicious activity on the 3900 block of 28th Street West. Fort structure built on private property.
- Animal cruelty on the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue South.
- Drug and paraphernalia on the 15000 block of Park Place Boulevard.
April 27 - Property damage on the 8300 block of 30 1/2 Street West. Gas line cut on vehicle in parking lot.
- Threats on the 2900 block of Inglewood Avenue South. Suspicious/threatening text message on rabbi’s phone.
- Fraud on the 4100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 2600 block of Zarthan Avenue South. Stolen license plate.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7100 block of Excelsior Way.
- Identity theft on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Theft from lockers on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Attempted car theft on the 2700 block of Kipling Avenue South.
- Fraud on the 2700 block of Blackstone Avenue South. Victim scammed out of $954.
April 28 - Shoplifter on the 8400 block of Highway 7. Suspect in stolen vehicle, fled, crashed.
- Theft from auto on the 4300 block of Browndale Avenue South.
- Unsuccessful theft by swindle on the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Theft on the 5800 block of 16th Street West.
- Trespassing on the 8000 block of Highway 7.
