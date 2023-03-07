Included in the department’s reports Feb. 12 to March 3 were these incidents:
Feb. 12 - Vehicle theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Theft on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard and the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
- Shoplifter on the 8300 and 8400 blocks of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.
Feb. 13 - Trespass on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue South, 7300 block of 22nd Street West, 3300 block of Xenwood Avenue South, 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4600 block of Park Commons Drive and 1600 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway, 4300 block of 28th Street West and the 5500 block of Cedar lake Road.
- Fraud on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Woodale Avenue.
- Identity theft on the 1600 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Trespass on the 8100 block of Highway 7.
- Shoplifter on the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
Feb. 14 - Vehicle theft on the 7500 block of Lake Street West.
- Property damage/vandalism on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South and the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road..
- Fraud on the 3000 block of Boone Avenue South.
Feb. 15 - Theft from auto on the 8900 block of Highway 7 and the 3800 of Grand Way.
- Theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7 and the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 16 - Theft on the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive, the 8300 block of Highway 7 and the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- Fraud on the 3300 block of Zinran Avenue South.
- Trespass on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft 2700 block of Louisiana Court and the 4500 block of 36th 1/2 Street West.
Feb. 17 - Burglary in progress on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 18 - Vehicle theft on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, the 5000 bock of 36th Street West and the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 55000 block of Cedar Lake Road
- Shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 19 - Trespass on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4200 block of Alabama Avenue.
- Theft from auto on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 20 - Assault on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Property damage on the 39th Street West.
- Fraud on the 4800 block of Park Glen Boulevard.
- Shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7 and 8400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft ton the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Feb. 21 - Theft from auto on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Trespass on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Rhode Island Avenue South, 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard and 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Shoplifter on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 22 - Theft on the 2700 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Weapons violation/shots heard on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft on the 3200 block of France Avenue South and 5800 block of 16th Street West.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 3000 of Rhode Island Avenue South.
Feb. 23 - Theft from auto on the 5100 block of 28th Street West.
- Shoplifter on the 8400 block of Highway 7 and the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Trespassing on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Theft from auto on the 400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 24 - Theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Trespass on the 6400 block of 33rd Street West.
- Obscenity/exposure on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 25 - Theft from auto on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Shoplifter on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from auto on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.
- Theft on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Shoplifter on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
