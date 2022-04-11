St. Louis Park Police plan to deploy tethered drones

Police drones will soon take to the skies of St. Louis Park, but with a catch.
The drones will be tethered to the ground or a police vehicle, and police say they lack an optical zoom that could be able to capture close details on the ground. Instead, police said, the drones mainly will be used to give police an overall sense of a scene.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved the use of the drones and a policy on “unmanned aerial systems” for public safety use April 4 after inquiring about privacy concerns.
The St. Louis Park Police Department plans to use the tethered Fotokite drones to replace a pole camera on an emergency command vehicle the city bought with Golden Valley in 2007.
St. Louis Park has not used the drones yet but has budgeted for two units costing $50,000 each.
Emergency response uses could include capturing video of scenes in public safety operations, using a thermal imaging camera to locate missing persons or fugitives outdoors, documenting damage from severe weather and monitoring security at large events like Parktacular or the Fourth of July fireworks, according to city staff. The thermal imaging camera is designed to pick up heat signatures even during the day.
Other drone operations could assist the city with mapping, inspections and site surveys, employee training and videos for communications and marketing.
Asked by Councilmember Nadia Mohamed for an example of a large public safety operation in which the drone could be used, Lt. Greg Weigel pointed to a recent incident involving a standoff with a suspect at a St. Louis Park building.
“It would have been handy to be able to get a view of that situation from that vantage point,” Weigel said.
He also suggested drones could be used to locate people who wander away from nursing homes or children that walk away from home.
Firefighters have more commonly used tethered drones than police, but St. Louis Park police studied them when fire apparatus company Pierce Manufacturing provided a demonstration, Weigel indicated.
The drone is controlled by a tablet, but the user has limited options, he noted.
“Basically, you can go up and down with it and direct the camera,” he said. “That’s pretty much all the input that the user can have with a device.”
But the tethered drone has advantages like the ability to fly long periods at a time without requiring battery charges that a free-floating drone eventually would require. The device can automatically correct for minor wind issues, and the Federal Aviation Administration does not require certification of the tethered devices.
State law required the city to seek input from the public before using the drones. While no members of the public spoke at a public hearing April 4, 22 people submitted comments. Of those, 17 people supported their use, three opposed them and two were neutral, Weigel said.
Councilmember Margaret Rog asked if police using a drone at an event like Parktacular would seek to, for example, find a teenager selling marijuana.
“In these instances, I don’t think we would zoom in that close on any type of large gathering,” said Weigel. “I think it would be more of an oversight role.”
Rog also asked whether police could use artificial intelligence with the drone to try to find someone who is the subject of an arrest warrant. Weigel said police cannot integrate artificial intelligence into the drone.
He added that police would place sandwich boards out when a drone is in use if they have time to prepare. Police could also use social media to notify the public of its use during an ongoing situation.
Rog said to Weigel, “I can certainly appreciate the many uses. I’m not trying to come out of the starting gate being negative. I do know that there are many people in the community who have concerns about over-surveillance.”
She also asked about a separate police monitoring system on a pole, which Weigel said the department can move around to areas with a high incidence of problems. The camera, which has been at The Shoppes at Knollwood recently, provides a live feed to the city’s monitoring system and provides evidence from four cameras that are capable of panning, tilting and zooming. The drone will not replace that system but is in addition to it, Weigel said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft pointed out that the policy the council reviewed says a drone operator shall not intentionally record or transmit images of any location in which a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy. He asked how a person’s privacy would be protected if such areas are inadvertently recorded.
Weigel said drone video would be deleted in one week unless an investigation is ongoing relating to the footage. He indicated the video data would typically be private but that a person who is captured on it could request it. Police could redact parts of a video to protect privacy if it were released for public safety reasons.
Kraft said he appreciated the potential for drones to be able to help locate missing persons or suspects who are hiding and to assess storm damage.
“It strikes me as a judicious use of technology to improve both public safety and the safety of our personnel,” Kraft said. “I do believe in any expansion of government monitoring we should always pay careful attention to privacy issues, and it seems like we’re doing a really good job of that here.”
Rog commented, “We’re already being surveyed in so many ways, not just not by the St. Louis Park Police Department.”
The policy will address some of those issues, Rog said.
She added, “Having had a friend missing for hours and hours in the cold last year, I think something that could detect heat could have been helpful, and so I am supportive of technology that like this could help save lives.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.